Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) PT Lowered to $450.00 at Citigroup

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $460.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.11.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $309.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of -368.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $342.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.53. Roku has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $316,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,515 shares of company stock worth $105,236,425 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

