Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 120.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RMO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Romeo Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE RMO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 209,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,080,041. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $38.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMO. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Romeo Power by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

