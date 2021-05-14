Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,544 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $24,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.10 on Friday, hitting $410.66. 12,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $387.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $273.71 and a 1 year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.26.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.