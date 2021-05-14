Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,671,000 after buying an additional 264,123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,312,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,714,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,027,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,473. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.13.

