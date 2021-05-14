Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys 1,790 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 18,837 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PM traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,039. The company has a market cap of $152.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,957. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

