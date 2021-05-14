Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 73,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,866. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.