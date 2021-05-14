Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 13.9% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.40. The stock had a trading volume of 55,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,203,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

