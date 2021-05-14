Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $14.66 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,882,000 after purchasing an additional 108,327 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 935.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 139,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,835,000 after buying an additional 126,426 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.43. 5,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,323. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day moving average is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.