Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $17.98 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $17,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 781 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $457.30. 5,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $471.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $475.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $324.35 and a 1-year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

