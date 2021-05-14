Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 175.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,573,000 after buying an additional 399,135 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $583,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,312,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,361,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 635,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,830,137.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,942,853 shares of company stock valued at $110,641,396. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Shares of CAG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,161. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.