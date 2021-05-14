Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Has $38.91 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,826 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises about 2.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Microchip Technology worth $38,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $144.89. 12,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,115,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.09 and a fifty-two week high of $166.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.95.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.55.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $1,257,994. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

