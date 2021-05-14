Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,929,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,868,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,205,000 after buying an additional 646,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after buying an additional 586,258 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $378.48. The stock had a trading volume of 17,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.50 and a 200-day moving average of $342.12. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.08 and a fifty-two week high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

