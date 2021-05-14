Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $155.19. 65,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,435. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day moving average of $142.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.