Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up approximately 1.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $25,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STZ. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $234.08. 11,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,242. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.18 and its 200-day moving average is $219.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.90.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

