Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.7% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,107,622 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,131,000 after purchasing an additional 153,386 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 17.9% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 20,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP traded up $2.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.03. 16,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $147.05 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.42. The company has a market capitalization of $151.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.