Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,842 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $250.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,465. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

