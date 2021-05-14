Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 11,258 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,258 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after purchasing an additional 493,805 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,308,000 after buying an additional 438,860 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,739,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,841,000 after buying an additional 653,492 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $23.91. The stock had a trading volume of 86,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,156. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.89. The firm has a market cap of $52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

