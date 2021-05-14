Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Sells 364 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $673,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO stock traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $381.53. 210,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,028. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $253.97 and a one year high of $388.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $377.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.