Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,071,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,152,000 after acquiring an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 433.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 68,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $299.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,742. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $286.94 and its 200 day moving average is $262.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $172.76 and a twelve month high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.