Root (ROOT) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Root (NASDAQ: ROOT) recently:

5/4/2021 – Root had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald.

5/1/2021 – Root was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

4/29/2021 – Root was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

4/28/2021 – Root is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Root had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Root is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROOT opened at $8.99 on Friday. Root, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Root by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

