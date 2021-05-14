Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) is Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s Largest Position

Inverness Counsel LLC NY cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75,273 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises 8.8% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inverness Counsel LLC NY owned approximately 0.50% of Roper Technologies worth $213,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 113,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 105,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,563,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total transaction of $2,536,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,457,382.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $437.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.76 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

