Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.5% of Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Ross Stores worth $23,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $443,766,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1,074.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,165,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,096,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $491,190,000 after purchasing an additional 591,382 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,840,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $471,604,000 after buying an additional 438,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759,408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $216,073,000 after acquiring an additional 317,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Ross Stores news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.24. 11,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,786. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $79.65 and a one year high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 149.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

