Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Price Target to $18.17

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.17 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPY. Scotiabank cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

BPY traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.30. 636,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,924,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72. Brookfield Property Partners has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 84,993.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.69% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

