Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target to C$53.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$68.00 to C$53.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOS. OTR Global raised Canada Goose from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Canada Goose stock opened at $37.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.50, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.73. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.57.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. It offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

