Royal Bank of Canada Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $50.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on GoodRx from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

Shares of GDRX stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $43.09. GoodRx has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GoodRx will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $11,182,471.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,182,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $5,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,970,116 shares of company stock worth $71,881,423.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in GoodRx during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in GoodRx by 232.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

