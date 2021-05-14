Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS/A) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.93.

RDS/A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Redburn Partners raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDS/A opened at $39.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.67.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

