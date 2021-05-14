Royale Finance (ROYA) Market Cap Reaches $3.36 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000662 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and $1.67 million worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00088411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.76 or 0.00603034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.00 or 0.00234708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $570.85 or 0.01125871 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.47 or 0.01223729 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance launched on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

