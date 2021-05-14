RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins Sells 147,385 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 147,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $845,989.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $29,844,906.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE RES traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.41.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.