RSK Smart Bitcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $78.81 Million (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $48,726.05 or 0.97980963 BTC on exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $78.81 million and $669,727.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,617 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

