Ruff Price Hits $0.0149 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. During the last week, Ruff has traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $14.57 million and $3.38 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ruff coin can now be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.84 or 0.00090163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $559.88 or 0.01101148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00071520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00114003 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00063723 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

