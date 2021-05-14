Rupee Reaches Market Cap of $43,194.61 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Rupee has a total market cap of $43,194.61 and approximately $26.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rupee has traded down 20.7% against the dollar. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00080635 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,191,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Rupee Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

