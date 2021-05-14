Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.68% from the company’s current price.

RSI has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

RSI stock opened at $12.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.49. Rush Street Interactive has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $26.55.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $100.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $1,089,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Street Interactive

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.