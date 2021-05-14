Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Trading Down 3.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) was down 3.2% during trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $20.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rush Street Interactive traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 21,225 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,601,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Sheli Z. Rosenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $1,089,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.49.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million.

