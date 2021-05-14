Ryo Currency (RYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.90 Million

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Ryo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $4,992.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ryo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0644 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ryo Currency alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,431.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.21 or 0.08183400 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,295.86 or 0.02621504 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.41 or 0.00658295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.90 or 0.00214239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.31 or 0.00825996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.80 or 0.00681348 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $302.80 or 0.00612562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006715 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 29,649,545 coins and its circulating supply is 29,532,232 coins. Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Buying and Selling Ryo Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ryo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ryo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ryo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ryo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.