Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given Under review Rating at Shore Capital

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of SBRE traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 263 ($3.44). The company had a trading volume of 172,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,436. The firm has a market cap of £657.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.25. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other Sabre Insurance Group news, insider Rebecca Ann Shelley purchased 7,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 257 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,858.39 ($25,945.11). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 20,583 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £49,399.20 ($64,540.37). Insiders purchased 28,484 shares of company stock worth $6,970,878 over the last 90 days.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

