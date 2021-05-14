Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Given Under review Rating at Shore Capital

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.45) price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th.
Shares of SBRE traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 263 ($3.44). The company had a trading volume of 172,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,436. The firm has a market cap of £657.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 258.25. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
