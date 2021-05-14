SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.0154

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeInsure has a market cap of $320,367.46 and approximately $106.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,770,292 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

