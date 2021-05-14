SafePal Achieves Market Cap of $226.80 Million (SFP)

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One SafePal coin can now be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00004083 BTC on popular exchanges. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $226.80 million and $29.95 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafePal has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar.

SafePal Profile

Get SafePal alerts:

SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs. “

Buying and Selling SafePal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

