Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital raised Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Peel Hunt raised Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon upgraded Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS SFSHF remained flat at $$12.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. Safestore has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

