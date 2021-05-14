Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 88,619 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 805.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,619 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 2.8% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after purchasing an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,626 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kellogg by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 87,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,595. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,602.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $31,372,343 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

