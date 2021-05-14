Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.23.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of SAIA traded up $11.62 on Friday, reaching $239.89. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.02. Saia has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $249.30.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Saia by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 90.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $871,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.