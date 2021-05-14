Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $214.23.
SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of SAIA traded up $11.62 on Friday, reaching $239.89. 31 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.02. Saia has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $249.30.
In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Saia by 20.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Saia by 90.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at about $871,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
