SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 706,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,386.61 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at $64,512,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. DA Davidson cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.

SailPoint Technologies Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

