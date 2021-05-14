SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,319 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.08% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 400,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 706,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $43.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,386.61 and a beta of 2.01.
In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at $64,512,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,279.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SAIL. DA Davidson cut their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.47.
SailPoint Technologies Profile
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
