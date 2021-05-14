salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $267.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $211.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com has a one year low of $164.57 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total value of $177,079.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,782,860.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

