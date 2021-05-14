Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sally Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

SBH opened at $22.47 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $25.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $926.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 62.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

