Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.90

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.89, with a volume of 22023 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SAXPY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

