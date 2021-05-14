The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Neutral Rating from Sanford C. Bernstein

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $163.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.66.

Shares of DIS traded down $4.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.62. 1,414,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,439,589. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day moving average is $173.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 163,148 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,104,000 after buying an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 17,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $896,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2,151.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

