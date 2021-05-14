Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Trading Down 4.3%

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF)’s share price fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.87 and last traded at $2.87. 975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SAMOF. B. Riley started coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sangoma Technologies (OTCMKTS:SAMOF)

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

