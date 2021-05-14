Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $771.30

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 771.30 ($10.08) and last traded at GBX 762.05 ($9.96), with a volume of 217887 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 603 ($7.88).

SNN has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sanne Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanne Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 684 ($8.94).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 643.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 596.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 35.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from Sanne Group’s previous dividend of $4.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Sanne Group’s payout ratio is 0.83%.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

