SAP (ETR:SAP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $105.51

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €105.51 ($124.13) and traded as high as €113.46 ($133.48). SAP shares last traded at €112.56 ($132.42), with a volume of 2,242,139 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.67 ($154.90).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €112.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €105.51. The stock has a market cap of $132.77 billion and a PE ratio of 24.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

