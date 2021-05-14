Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

SPNS opened at $27.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sapiens International will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Sapiens International by 1,101.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 61.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.