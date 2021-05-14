Sargent Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF accounts for 1.5% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned 2.43% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROBT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 546.1% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter.

ROBT traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 32,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,366. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.19. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $59.72.

